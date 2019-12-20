Opiant Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OPNT) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $14.04

Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:OPNT) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $14.04 and traded as high as $14.99. Opiant Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $14.66, with a volume of 6,821 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on OPNT shares. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $59.62 million, a PE ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 0.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.58 and a 200-day moving average of $14.04. The company has a quick ratio of 4.28, a current ratio of 4.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OPNT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The technology company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $1.87. Opiant Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 7.39% and a net margin of 24.16%. The firm had revenue of $20.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.73 million. Equities research analysts expect that Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Phil Skolnick sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.80, for a total transaction of $158,000.00. Also, Director Ann L. Macdougall bought 5,000 shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.51 per share, for a total transaction of $67,550.00. In the last quarter, insiders bought 7,885 shares of company stock valued at $106,604 and sold 27,143 shares valued at $401,016. Company insiders own 30.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 93.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,792 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 10,045 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 1,000.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,414 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 20,377 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $363,000. Finally, Stonepine Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 315,468 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,180,000 after purchasing an additional 20,574 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.49% of the company’s stock.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops pharmacological treatments for substance use, addictive and eating disorders. The company offers NARCAN nasal spray, a treatment to reverse opioid overdoses. Its pipeline of product candidates includes treatments for eating disorders, including bulimia nervosa and binge eating disorders, alcohol use disorders, a long term treatment to prevent relapse for patients with opioid use disorders, cocaine use disorders, and a heroin vaccine.

