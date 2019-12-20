Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) Upgraded to B- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

ORA has been the subject of several other research reports. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Ormat Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen lowered shares of Ormat Technologies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ormat Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 21st. ValuEngine lowered Ormat Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Ormat Technologies from $59.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $73.40.

Shares of Ormat Technologies stock traded up $1.27 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $76.79. 1,726 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 159,960. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $76.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.70. Ormat Technologies has a 1-year low of $49.70 and a 1-year high of $79.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 36.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.04.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The energy company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.03). Ormat Technologies had a return on equity of 6.00% and a net margin of 12.59%. The firm had revenue of $170.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Ormat Technologies will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 19th. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.15%.

In other Ormat Technologies news, Director Byron G. Wong sold 1,460 shares of Ormat Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.01, for a total value of $112,434.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,108.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dan Falk sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.77, for a total transaction of $583,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,167 shares in the company, valued at $712,917.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,957 shares of company stock valued at $927,059. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ORA. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Ormat Technologies by 3.8% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,367 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Somerville Kurt F boosted its stake in Ormat Technologies by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 13,455 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Ormat Technologies by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,383 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,653 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LGT Capital Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 39,780 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,955,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

About Ormat Technologies

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guatemala, New Zealand, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Other. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity.

