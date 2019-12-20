Ouroboros Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $29,881.00 (OURO)

Ouroboros (CURRENCY:OURO) traded down 12.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 19th. One Ouroboros coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0949 or 0.00001320 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Ouroboros has traded down 22.9% against the dollar. Ouroboros has a total market cap of $336,794.00 and approximately $29,881.00 worth of Ouroboros was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ouroboros Coin Profile

Ouroboros’ total supply is 11,102,318 coins and its circulating supply is 3,547,662 coins. Ouroboros’ official website is ouroboros-crypto.com/en

Ouroboros Coin Trading

Ouroboros can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ouroboros directly using US dollars.

