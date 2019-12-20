Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.19 EPS

Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.19, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of OTLK opened at $1.16 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.68. The company has a market cap of $33.03 million, a P/E ratio of -0.11 and a beta of -0.74. Outlook Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.85 and a twelve month high of $10.96.

A number of research firms have weighed in on OTLK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Outlook Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on Outlook Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.79.

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc, a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing monoclonal antibody for various ophthalmic indications. Its lead product candidate is ONS-5010, a proprietary ophthalmic bevacizumab product candidate that is in first clinical trial for the treatment of wet age related macular degeneration and other retina diseases.

