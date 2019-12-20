Oxford BioMedica (OTCMKTS:OXBDF) Receives “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Oxford BioMedica (OTCMKTS:OXBDF) in a report released on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oxford BioMedica from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th.

Get Oxford BioMedica alerts:

Shares of Oxford BioMedica stock remained flat at $$8.22 during trading hours on Thursday. 20 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 232. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.93. The stock has a market cap of $539.56 million, a PE ratio of 54.77 and a beta of 0.78. Oxford BioMedica has a 12-month low of $6.20 and a 12-month high of $10.02.

Oxford BioMedica plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and bioprocessing of lentiviral vector and cell therapy products for the treatment of various cancers, Parkinson's, central nervous system disorders, and ocular conditions in Europe and internationally. The company operates through Platform and Product segments.

Recommended Story: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford BioMedica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford BioMedica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.