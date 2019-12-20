Oxford BioMedica’s (OXB) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their buy rating on shares of Oxford BioMedica (LON:OXB) in a report issued on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Oxford BioMedica in a research report on Thursday.

OXB stock traded up GBX 13 ($0.17) during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 652 ($8.58). The company had a trading volume of 112,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,890,000. Oxford BioMedica has a 52 week low of GBX 461.50 ($6.07) and a 52 week high of GBX 793 ($10.43). The company has a market cap of $501.05 million and a P/E ratio of -56.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 588.62 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 628.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.55, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

In other news, insider Lorenzo Tallarigo bought 415 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 644 ($8.47) per share, for a total transaction of £2,672.60 ($3,515.65). In the last 90 days, insiders bought 1,367 shares of company stock valued at $801,718.

Oxford BioMedica plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and bioprocessing of lentiviral vector and cell therapy products for the treatment of various cancers, Parkinson's, central nervous system disorders, and ocular conditions in Europe and internationally. The company operates through Platform and Product segments.

