OZ Minerals (OTCMKTS:OZMLF) Downgraded by Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of OZ Minerals (OTCMKTS:OZMLF) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded OZ Minerals from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered OZ Minerals from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th.

OZMLF stock opened at $7.42 on Tuesday. OZ Minerals has a 1-year low of $6.03 and a 1-year high of $7.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.67.

OZ Minerals Limited engages in the exploration, development, mining, and processing of mining projects in Australia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, silver, nickel, iron oxide, zinc, and lead deposits. It owns and operates the Prominent Hill mine located in northern South Australia; the Carrapateena project located in South Australia; and the Antas mine located in the state of Pará in the northern region of Brazil.

