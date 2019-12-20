Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded Pacific Biosciences of California from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. BidaskClub raised Pacific Biosciences of California from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.67.

Pacific Biosciences of California stock opened at $5.55 on Monday. Pacific Biosciences of California has a fifty-two week low of $4.37 and a fifty-two week high of $7.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market cap of $764.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.30 and a beta of 1.69.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $21.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.02 million. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative return on equity of 136.85% and a negative net margin of 139.22%. On average, analysts predict that Pacific Biosciences of California will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 32,667.2% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,888,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894,700 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 4,581.0% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,483,872 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452,172 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,332,000. ARP Americas LP boosted its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. ARP Americas LP now owns 5,372,620 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,723,000 after purchasing an additional 989,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,062,000. 71.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pacific Biosciences of California

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company's single molecule real-time (SMRT) sequencing technology enables single molecule real-time detection of biological processes. It offers PacBio RS II and Sequel Systems that conducts, monitors, and analyzes single molecule biochemical reactions in real time.

