Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. (NYSE:PHX) Given $21.00 Average Price Target by Brokerages

Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. (NYSE:PHX) has received an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokers have set a one year consensus price objective of $21.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post ($0.01) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Panhandle Oil and Gas an industry rank of 162 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PHX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Panhandle Oil and Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Panhandle Oil and Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Panhandle Oil and Gas from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Panhandle Oil and Gas by 78.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Panhandle Oil and Gas during the third quarter worth $148,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Panhandle Oil and Gas in the second quarter worth $260,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Panhandle Oil and Gas by 8.6% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 24,928 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,982 shares during the period. Finally, Sprott Inc. bought a new stake in Panhandle Oil and Gas during the second quarter valued at $456,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PHX traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.98. The company had a trading volume of 3,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,642. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.60 million, a P/E ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 4.69 and a quick ratio of 4.69. Panhandle Oil and Gas has a one year low of $10.58 and a one year high of $16.97.

Panhandle Oil and Gas (NYSE:PHX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 12th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $1.27. The firm had revenue of $15.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.14 million. Panhandle Oil and Gas had a negative net margin of 78.48% and a positive return on equity of 10.65%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Panhandle Oil and Gas will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Panhandle Oil and Gas’s payout ratio is 16.00%.

Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc acquires, develops, and manages oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company produces and sells natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. Its principal properties are located in Oklahoma, Arkansas, Texas, New Mexico, and North Dakota. As of September 30, 2018, the company owned perpetual ownership of 258,555 net mineral acres; leased 17,203 net acres; and held working interests and royalty interests in 6,079 producing oil and natural gas wells, as well as had 69 wells in the process of being drilled or completed.

