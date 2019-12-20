ParkinGo Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $28.00 (GOT)

ParkinGo (CURRENCY:GOT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 19th. ParkinGo has a total market capitalization of $2.32 million and approximately $28.00 worth of ParkinGo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ParkinGo has traded 14.1% lower against the dollar. One ParkinGo token can currently be bought for $0.14 or 0.00001951 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00059604 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.25 or 0.00086700 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0718 or 0.00001002 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000904 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00060671 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7,151.84 or 0.99808142 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0302 or 0.00000421 BTC.

About ParkinGo

ParkinGo is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 18th, 2017. ParkinGo’s total supply is 94,808,613 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,588,660 tokens. The official website for ParkinGo is parkingo.io/en

Buying and Selling ParkinGo

ParkinGo can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitfinex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParkinGo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ParkinGo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ParkinGo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

