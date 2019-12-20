PASSUR Aerospace (OTCMKTS:PSSR) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.23

PASSUR Aerospace, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PSSR)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.23 and traded as low as $1.05. PASSUR Aerospace shares last traded at $1.07, with a volume of 2,650 shares.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of PASSUR Aerospace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.62.

PASSUR Aerospace (OTCMKTS:PSSR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 18th. The aerospace company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. PASSUR Aerospace had a negative net margin of 24.74% and a negative return on equity of 158.71%. The business had revenue of $3.80 million during the quarter.

About PASSUR Aerospace

PASSUR Aerospace, Inc, a business intelligence company, provides predictive analytics and decision support technology for the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. It offers data aggregation and consolidation, information, decision support, predictive analytics, collaborative solutions, and professional services to airlines, airports, governments, and business aviation companies.

