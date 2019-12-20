Paypex (PAYX) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $23,376.00

Paypex (CURRENCY:PAYX) traded up 43% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 19th. Paypex has a total market cap of $1.94 million and $23,376.00 worth of Paypex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Paypex token can now be bought for $0.0283 or 0.00000395 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Token Store, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Mercatox. During the last week, Paypex has traded up 110.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002638 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014050 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.40 or 0.00186463 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.93 or 0.01181729 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000646 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000181 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00025259 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.64 or 0.00120194 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Paypex

Paypex’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 68,428,768 tokens. Paypex’s official Twitter account is @paypex and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Paypex is paypex.org . The Reddit community for Paypex is /r/paypex

Paypex Token Trading

Paypex can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Token Store and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paypex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Paypex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Paypex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

