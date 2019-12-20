PaySign, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYS) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

PaySign, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYS) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.40.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PAYS. ValuEngine upgraded PaySign from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PaySign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PaySign in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of PaySign from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on shares of PaySign in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company.

In other news, Director Quinn P. Williams sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.03, for a total value of $165,450.00. Also, major shareholder Daniel Spence sold 23,781 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total value of $261,828.81. Insiders sold 267,020 shares of company stock worth $3,009,960 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 38.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in PaySign during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in PaySign in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in PaySign in the second quarter valued at about $66,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in PaySign in the third quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Kavar Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in PaySign in the second quarter valued at about $79,000. 30.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ PAYS traded down $0.12 on Friday, hitting $10.07. 24,071 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 962,920. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.48 and a 200-day moving average of $12.04. The stock has a market cap of $488.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.00 and a beta of 0.77. PaySign has a 52 week low of $3.15 and a 52 week high of $18.67.

PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. PaySign had a return on equity of 66.05% and a net margin of 19.56%. The company had revenue of $9.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.98 million. The company’s revenue was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PaySign will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

PaySign Company Profile

PaySign, Inc provides prepaid card programs and processing services under the PaySign brand to corporations, government agencies, universities, and other organizations. The company offers various services, including transaction processing, cardholder enrollment, value loading, cardholder account management, reporting, and customer service through PaySign, a proprietary card-processing platform.

