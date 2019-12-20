Peak Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:PKPH) Trading 45.8% Higher

Peak Pharmaceuticals Inc (OTCMKTS:PKPH)’s share price shot up 45.8% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.02 and last traded at $0.02, 29,080 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 24% from the average session volume of 38,126 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.01.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.02.

About Peak Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:PKPH)

Peak Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a bio­pharmaceutical and nutraceutical company in the United States. The company focuses to develop, manufacture, market, and sell medicinal products based on extracts from hemp. It is involved in the development of over-the-counter, THC­free, hemp based products for human market for the prevention and alleviation of symptoms associated with inflammatory and auto-immune diseases.

