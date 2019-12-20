Peculium 24 Hour Volume Hits $34,249.00 (PCL)

Peculium (CURRENCY:PCL) traded up 9.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 20th. One Peculium token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, HitBTC and Hotbit. Over the last seven days, Peculium has traded 4.1% lower against the dollar. Peculium has a market cap of $1.42 million and approximately $34,249.00 worth of Peculium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00038278 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $491.17 or 0.06797059 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000454 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00029814 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001941 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001463 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002605 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000311 BTC.

About Peculium

PCL is a token. It was first traded on November 6th, 2017. Peculium’s total supply is 2,206,899,469 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,040,195,577 tokens. The official website for Peculium is peculium.io . Peculium’s official Twitter account is @_Peculium and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Peculium is /r/Peculium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Peculium’s official message board is medium.com/@Peculium

Peculium Token Trading

Peculium can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peculium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Peculium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Peculium using one of the exchanges listed above.

