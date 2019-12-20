Peel Hunt Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Harworth Group (LON:HWG)

Peel Hunt reiterated their buy rating on shares of Harworth Group (LON:HWG) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 146 ($1.92) price objective on shares of Harworth Group in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 170 ($2.24) target price on shares of Harworth Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th.

LON HWG opened at GBX 138 ($1.82) on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 122.84 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 126.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.38, a current ratio of 4.48 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $444.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.30. Harworth Group has a one year low of GBX 106 ($1.39) and a one year high of GBX 137 ($1.80).

In other news, insider Owen Michaelson sold 76,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 124 ($1.63), for a total transaction of £95,168.76 ($125,189.11).

Harworth Group Company Profile

Harworth Group plc operates as a brownfield land developer and regeneration company in the North of England and the Midlands. The company operates through two segments, Income Generation and Capital Growth. The Income Generation segment focuses on generating rental returns from the business space portfolio; rental returns and royalties from energy generation, environmental technologies, and the agricultural portfolio; and income generating streams from recycled aggregates and secondary coal products.

