Peel Hunt Reaffirms Hold Rating for Trainline (LON:TRN)

Peel Hunt reissued their hold rating on shares of Trainline (LON:TRN) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Trainline from GBX 425 ($5.59) to GBX 480 ($6.31) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 430 ($5.66) price objective on shares of Trainline in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 480 ($6.31) target price on shares of Trainline in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th.

Get Trainline alerts:

Shares of LON:TRN opened at GBX 496 ($6.52) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 446.33. Trainline has a 12-month low of GBX 400 ($5.26) and a 12-month high of GBX 525 ($6.91). The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion and a PE ratio of -0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.13, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Trainline Plc operates an independent rail and coach travel platform. The company operates through three segments: UK Consumer, International, and Trainline for Business. The UK Consumer segment sells rail tickets to domestic and inbound customers on behalf of various rail and coach carriers in the United Kingdom.

See Also: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Trainline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trainline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.