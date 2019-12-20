PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Buy

BidaskClub upgraded shares of PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised PennantPark Investment from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of PennantPark Investment from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut PennantPark Investment from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $6.50 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. PennantPark Investment currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.25.

NASDAQ:PNNT traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $6.57. 12,259 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 314,991. The stock has a market capitalization of $441.49 million, a P/E ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 3.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.19 and a 200 day moving average of $6.30. PennantPark Investment has a 12 month low of $5.84 and a 12 month high of $7.34.

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The asset manager reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $27.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.50 million. PennantPark Investment had a net margin of 14.20% and a return on equity of 7.51%. On average, analysts predict that PennantPark Investment will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 18th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.96%. PennantPark Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 109.09%.

In related news, CEO Arthur H. Penn acquired 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.17 per share, with a total value of $98,720.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 193,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,193,339.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PNNT. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in PennantPark Investment during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,274,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in PennantPark Investment by 19,455.7% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 488,893 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,065,000 after buying an additional 486,393 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of PennantPark Investment by 238.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 118,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $749,000 after buying an additional 83,500 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of PennantPark Investment by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 628,766 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,974,000 after buying an additional 49,496 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in shares of PennantPark Investment by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 153,577 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $971,000 after acquiring an additional 35,547 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.07% of the company’s stock.

About PennantPark Investment

PennantPark Investment Corporation specializes in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The fund typically invests in building and real estate, hotels and gaming, electronics, healthcare, education and childcare, financial services, printing and publishing, consumer products, business services, energy and utilities, distribution, oil and gas, media, environmental services, aerospace and defense, manufacturing industries and retail.

