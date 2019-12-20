Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) Receives $44.20 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $44.20.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Perficient in a report on Thursday, September 12th. William Blair assumed coverage on Perficient in a research note on Monday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded Perficient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Perficient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Perficient in a research note on Friday, November 8th.

PRFT traded up $0.48 on Thursday, reaching $45.06. 363,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 286,173. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.24, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.15. Perficient has a 52-week low of $20.92 and a 52-week high of $45.07.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $144.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.17 million. Perficient had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 13.21%. The company’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Perficient will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Perficient news, Director David S. Lundeen sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.96, for a total value of $343,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,791,732.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Perficient by 1,766.7% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 672 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Perficient by 187.3% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,586 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Perficient by 84.9% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,209 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Perficient during the 2nd quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Perficient by 397.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,339 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 3,467 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

Perficient, Inc provides information technology and management consulting services in the United States. The company designs, builds, and delivers solutions using middleware software products developed by third-party vendors. Its solutions include portals and collaboration, such as searchable data systems, collaborative systems for process improvement, transaction processing, unified and extended reporting, commerce, content management, and other services; and platform implementations services, including application server selection, architecture planning, installation and configuration, clustering for availability, performance assessment and issue remediation, security, and technology migrations.

