Perma-Pipe International (NASDAQ:PPIH) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $8.97

Perma-Pipe International Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PPIH)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $8.97 and traded as low as $8.97. Perma-Pipe International shares last traded at $8.97, with a volume of 3 shares changing hands.

Separately, TheStreet raised Perma-Pipe International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th.

Get Perma-Pipe International alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.05 and a 200 day moving average of $8.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company has a market capitalization of $74.79 million, a PE ratio of 25.14 and a beta of 0.42.

Perma-Pipe International (NASDAQ:PPIH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 10th. The industrial products company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $34.46 million for the quarter. Perma-Pipe International had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 5.74%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Perma-Pipe International by 21.8% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 417,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,024,000 after acquiring an additional 74,857 shares during the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Perma-Pipe International by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 34,591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Perma-Pipe International by 28.7% during the third quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 27,826 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 6,210 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Perma-Pipe International by 1.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 214,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Perma-Pipe International by 20.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 216,563 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,971,000 after purchasing an additional 36,492 shares during the last quarter. 37.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Perma-Pipe International (NASDAQ:PPIH)

Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engineers, designs, manufactures, and sells specialty piping and leak detection systems. The company offers insulated and jacketed district heating and cooling piping systems for energy distribution from central energy plants to various locations; and primary and secondary containment piping systems for transporting chemicals, hazardous fluids, and petroleum products, as well as engages in the coating and/or insulation of oil and gas gathering and transmission pipelines.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for Perma-Pipe International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perma-Pipe International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.