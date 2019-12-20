Peter Allen Purchases 993,301 Shares of Scentre Group (ASX:SCG) Stock

Scentre Group (ASX:SCG) insider Peter Allen purchased 993,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$3.81 ($2.70) per share, for a total transaction of A$3,784,476.81 ($2,684,026.11).

ASX:SCG opened at A$3.90 ($2.77) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.98, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.27. Scentre Group has a one year low of A$3.63 ($2.57) and a one year high of A$4.16 ($2.95). The business has a fifty day moving average price of A$3.88 and a 200-day moving average price of A$3.90.

Scentre Group Company Profile

Scentre Group (ASX Code: SCG) is the owner and operator of Westfield in Australia and New Zealand with interests in 41 centres, encompassing approximately 11,500 outlets and total assets under management of $54.2 billion.

