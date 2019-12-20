Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) Director Joseph A. Fiorita, Jr. Sells 2,500 Shares

Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) Director Joseph A. Fiorita, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of Photronics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.74, for a total transaction of $39,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 195,100 shares in the company, valued at $3,070,874. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

PLAB stock opened at $15.98 on Friday. Photronics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.95 and a 52 week high of $16.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 36.32 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.89.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 11th. The semiconductor company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.15. The business had revenue of $156.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.37 million. Photronics had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 3.29%. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Photronics, Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Photronics during the 3rd quarter worth $499,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in Photronics by 8.5% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 30,516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Photronics during the second quarter worth about $310,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Photronics during the second quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in Photronics by 28.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 117,921 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,283,000 after buying an additional 26,024 shares in the last quarter. 94.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Photronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, December 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Photronics from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Photronics in a report on Thursday, December 12th. BidaskClub raised shares of Photronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Northland Securities set a $15.00 price target on shares of Photronics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.00.

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells photomasks in Taiwan, Korea, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers photomasks, which are high precision photographic quartz or glass plates containing microscopic images of electronic circuits for use in the manufacture of semiconductors and flat panel displays (FPDs), as well as that are used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and flat panel display substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, FPDs, and other types of electrical and optical components.

