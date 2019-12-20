Pioneer High Income Trust (NYSE:PHT) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.07 Per Share

Pioneer High Income Trust (NYSE:PHT) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 18th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 0.068 per share by the closed-end fund on Monday, January 6th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 27th. This is a boost from Pioneer High Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

Pioneer High Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.7% per year over the last three years.

PHT stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $9.37. 1,333 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 104,724. Pioneer High Income Trust has a 12-month low of $7.76 and a 12-month high of $9.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.24.

Pioneer High Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in below-investment-grade bonds, high-yield corporate bonds, and convertible securities. It seeks to invest in bonds that are rated BBB- or lower by Standard and Poor's or a similar national rating service.

