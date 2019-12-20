PiplCoin (PIPL) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $180.00

PiplCoin (CURRENCY:PIPL) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 20th. During the last week, PiplCoin has traded 16.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. PiplCoin has a market cap of $163,992.00 and $180.00 worth of PiplCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PiplCoin token can now be bought for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002685 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013895 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.52 or 0.00186888 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $88.77 or 0.01226791 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000633 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00025855 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.70 or 0.00120221 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

PiplCoin Profile

PiplCoin’s total supply is 7,489,958,537 tokens and its circulating supply is 83,444,258 tokens. PiplCoin’s official Twitter account is @PiplCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PiplCoin is piplcoin.com

Buying and Selling PiplCoin

PiplCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PiplCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PiplCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PiplCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

