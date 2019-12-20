PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) PT Raised to $54.00

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Co from $53.00 to $54.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of PNM Resources from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. UBS Group cut their price objective on PNM Resources from $53.00 to $52.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Barclays upgraded PNM Resources from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their target price for the company from $52.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of PNM Resources from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Bank of America raised PNM Resources from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PNM Resources has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $53.00.

Get PNM Resources alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PNM traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $51.18. 378,132 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 385,990. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 25.59, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. PNM Resources has a one year low of $39.51 and a one year high of $52.98.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $433.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $562.33 million. PNM Resources had a positive return on equity of 9.18% and a negative net margin of 0.64%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PNM Resources will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a $0.3075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. This is a positive change from PNM Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. PNM Resources’s payout ratio is currently 58.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in PNM Resources by 2.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,394,723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $478,285,000 after purchasing an additional 187,521 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in PNM Resources by 6.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,402,748 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $376,874,000 after acquiring an additional 449,729 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in PNM Resources by 0.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,532,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $128,940,000 after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in PNM Resources by 1.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,200,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $112,049,000 after acquiring an additional 24,958 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in PNM Resources by 2.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,073,219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,638,000 after purchasing an additional 21,752 shares during the last quarter. 90.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PNM Resources

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the energy and energy-related businesses in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment is primarily involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

Read More: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for PNM Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PNM Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.