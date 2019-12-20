PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) Updates FY 2019 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) issued an update on its FY 2019
Pre-Market earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.13-2.16 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.08. PNM Resources also updated its FY 2020
Pre-Market guidance to 2.16-2.26 EPS.
Shares of PNM opened at $51.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.28. PNM Resources has a 1 year low of $39.51 and a 1 year high of $52.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.31. The firm has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.15.
PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.04. PNM Resources had a negative net margin of 0.64% and a positive return on equity of 9.18%. The firm had revenue of $433.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $562.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PNM Resources will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.
Several brokerages have commented on PNM. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of PNM Resources from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. TheStreet raised PNM Resources from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. ValuEngine upgraded PNM Resources from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Bank of America raised PNM Resources from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on PNM Resources from $53.00 to $52.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PNM Resources presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $52.29.
About PNM Resources
PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the energy and energy-related businesses in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment is primarily involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.
