PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) Updates FY 2019 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) issued an update on its FY 2019

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.13-2.16 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.08. PNM Resources also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 2.16-2.26 EPS.

Shares of PNM opened at $51.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.28. PNM Resources has a 1 year low of $39.51 and a 1 year high of $52.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.31. The firm has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.15.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.04. PNM Resources had a negative net margin of 0.64% and a positive return on equity of 9.18%. The firm had revenue of $433.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $562.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PNM Resources will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be issued a $0.3075 dividend. This is an increase from PNM Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. PNM Resources’s payout ratio is currently 58.00%.

Several brokerages have commented on PNM. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of PNM Resources from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. TheStreet raised PNM Resources from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. ValuEngine upgraded PNM Resources from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Bank of America raised PNM Resources from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on PNM Resources from $53.00 to $52.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PNM Resources presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $52.29.

PNM Resources

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the energy and energy-related businesses in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment is primarily involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

