PolyOne (NYSE:POL) Issues FY 2019 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

PolyOne (NYSE:POL) issued an update on its FY 2019

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.65-1.65 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.84. PolyOne also updated its Q4 guidance to ~$0.30 EPS.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered PolyOne from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. TheStreet lowered PolyOne from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. ValuEngine cut PolyOne from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on PolyOne in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a market perform rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PolyOne has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $34.71.

Get PolyOne alerts:

POL traded up $0.55 on Friday, hitting $36.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 563,256. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.37. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.69. PolyOne has a 12 month low of $24.47 and a 12 month high of $36.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45.

PolyOne (NYSE:POL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $705.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $721.91 million. PolyOne had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 30.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. Equities analysts predict that PolyOne will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.203 per share. This is a boost from PolyOne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $0.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. PolyOne’s dividend payout ratio is 33.33%.

About PolyOne

PolyOne Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in four segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; Performance Products and Solutions; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

Featured Article: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for PolyOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PolyOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.