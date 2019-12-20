PolyOne (NYSE:POL) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

PolyOne Co. (NYSE:POL) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 57,496 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 563,256 shares.The stock last traded at $36.83 and had previously closed at $35.97.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered PolyOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. ValuEngine lowered PolyOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on PolyOne in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut PolyOne from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.71.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.69.

PolyOne (NYSE:POL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. PolyOne had a return on equity of 30.57% and a net margin of 4.03%. The firm had revenue of $705.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $721.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PolyOne Co. will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.203 per share. This is an increase from PolyOne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. PolyOne’s dividend payout ratio is 33.33%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in PolyOne by 220.7% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 789 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new position in PolyOne during the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of PolyOne by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,900 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of PolyOne by 204.8% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of PolyOne by 410.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,683 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 6,179 shares during the last quarter. 91.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PolyOne Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in four segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; Performance Products and Solutions; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

