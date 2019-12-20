PPL (NYSE:PPL) Given New $40.00 Price Target at UBS Group

PPL (NYSE:PPL) had its target price lifted by UBS Group from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. UBS Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 11.58% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on PPL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PPL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of PPL in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of PPL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of PPL from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Macquarie raised shares of PPL from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $32.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. PPL presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.29.

Shares of NYSE:PPL opened at $35.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.58. PPL has a 1 year low of $27.31 and a 1 year high of $36.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.97 billion, a PE ratio of 14.94 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.55.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. PPL had a net margin of 23.17% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that PPL will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PPL news, EVP Joanne H. Raphael sold 21,288 shares of PPL stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.91, for a total transaction of $679,300.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,495,206.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William H. Spence sold 388,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.57, for a total transaction of $13,025,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,026,972 shares of company stock valued at $34,615,714 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Redwood Investment Management LLC lifted its position in PPL by 2.9% in the third quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 10,633 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PPL by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 4,619 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its position in shares of PPL by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 66,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,108,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its position in shares of PPL by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 4,189 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Finally, Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in PPL by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 39,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.66% of the company’s stock.

PPL Company Profile

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 414,000 electric and 328,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 527,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

