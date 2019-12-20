Premier Gold Mines (TSE:PG) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $2.07

Shares of Premier Gold Mines Ltd. (TSE:PG) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.07 and traded as low as $1.95. Premier Gold Mines shares last traded at $1.95, with a volume of 286,879 shares trading hands.

Separately, Fundamental Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$3.24 target price on shares of Premier Gold Mines in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Get Premier Gold Mines alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.82, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of $420.92 million and a P/E ratio of -16.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$2.02 and a 200 day moving average of C$2.07.

Premier Gold Mines (TSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The mining company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$18.75 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Premier Gold Mines Ltd. will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Premier Gold Mines Company Profile (TSE:PG)

Premier Gold Mines Limited explores for, develops, and produces gold and silver deposits in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. It principally holds a 100% interest in the Mercedes Mine property located in the Southeast of Magdalena de Kino, in Sonora State, Mexico; a 40% interest in the South Arturo Mine situated in Elko County, Nevada; a 50% interest in the Greenstone Gold property, which includes the Hardrock project located in Ontario; a 100% interest in the McCoy-Cove project situated in Nevada; a 44% interest in the Rahil Bonaza project located in Northwestern Ontario; and a 100% interest in the Hasaga project situated in Red Lake Mining District, Ontario.

Read More: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Gold Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier Gold Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.