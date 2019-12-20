Prescient Therapeutics (ASX:PTX) Stock Price Up 7.6%

Prescient Therapeutics Ltd (ASX:PTX)’s stock price shot up 7.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as A$0.09 ($0.06) and last traded at A$0.09 ($0.06), 5,444,481 shares were traded during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.08 ($0.06).

The company has a market cap of $31.15 million and a P/E ratio of -4.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of A$0.07 and a 200-day moving average price of A$0.05.

Prescient Therapeutics Company Profile (ASX:PTX)

Prescient Therapeutics Limited, a clinical stage oncology company, develops novel drugs for the treatment of a range of cancers in Australia. The company's lead drug candidate is PTX-200, which is in Phase II clinical trial for negative breast cancer, as well as Phase IB clinical trial in relapsed and refractory ovarian cancer and acute leukemia; and PTX-100, a treatment that has completed Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors.

