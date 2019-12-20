ProChain One Day Volume Reaches $1.10 Million (PRA)

ProChain (CURRENCY:PRA) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 19th. During the last seven days, ProChain has traded up 4.9% against the US dollar. ProChain has a market cap of $3.57 million and $1.10 million worth of ProChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ProChain token can now be purchased for $0.0721 or 0.00001001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bibox, OKEx, FCoin and Bit-Z.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00037643 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $473.42 or 0.06573207 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000461 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00030371 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001974 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001472 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002597 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000318 BTC.

ProChain Profile

ProChain (PRA) is a token. Its genesis date was December 4th, 2017. ProChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 49,562,749 tokens. ProChain’s official Twitter account is @prochaintech and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ProChain is chain.pro . The official message board for ProChain is weibo.com/prochain

ProChain Token Trading

ProChain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, OKEx, FCoin and Bit-Z. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ProChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ProChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ProChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

