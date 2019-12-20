ProShares Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:RWM) Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of ProShares Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:RWM) fell 0.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $36.89 and last traded at $36.98, 6,979 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 99% from the average session volume of 553,274 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.03.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.11.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares Short Russell2000 by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 587,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,399,000 after acquiring an additional 146,438 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Short Russell2000 in the third quarter worth about $5,043,000. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in ProShares Short Russell2000 in the third quarter worth about $3,979,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. acquired a new position in ProShares Short Russell2000 in the second quarter worth about $2,967,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in ProShares Short Russell2000 by 2,922.5% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 22,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $914,000 after purchasing an additional 22,182 shares during the period.

ProShares Short Russell2000 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, to investments that, in combination, have economic characteristics that are inverse to those of the Index.

