ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology (NASDAQ:BIS) Trading Down 1%

Shares of ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology (NASDAQ:BIS) dropped 1% on Friday . The company traded as low as $13.22 and last traded at $13.22, approximately 600 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 77,214 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.36.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.61.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology (NASDAQ:BIS) by 32.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,051 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,151 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned 1.58% of ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology worth $359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology (the Fund) seeks investment results for a single day only, not for longer periods. The Fund seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Index. The return of the Fund for a period longer than a single trading day will be the result of each day’s returns compounded over the period, which will very likely differ from twice (200%) the return of the Nasdaq Biotechnology Index (the Index) for that period.

