Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) Hits New 52-Week High at $15.02

Prothena Co. PLC (NASDAQ:PRTA)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $15.02 and last traded at $14.97, with a volume of 18044 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.83.

Several analysts have commented on PRTA shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Prothena from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Prothena from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Prothena from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Prothena from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.94.

Get Prothena alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $515.07 million, a PE ratio of -4.60 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 12.88 and a current ratio of 12.88.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.05. Prothena had a negative return on equity of 26.02% and a negative net margin of 10,450.00%. The company had revenue of $0.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.15 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Prothena Co. PLC will post -2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRTA. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Prothena by 0.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,351,908 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,431,000 after buying an additional 17,619 shares during the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC grew its stake in Prothena by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 3,065,278 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,400,000 after purchasing an additional 630,000 shares during the last quarter. Great Point Partners LLC grew its stake in Prothena by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 2,066,041 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,198,000 after purchasing an additional 389,791 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Prothena by 376.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,228,476 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,631,000 after purchasing an additional 970,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Prothena by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 813,376 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,597,000 after purchasing an additional 5,817 shares during the period. 93.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prothena Company Profile (NASDAQ:PRTA)

Prothena Corporation plc, a clinical-stage neuroscience company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies for life-threatening diseases in the United States. The company is involved in developing PRX002/RG7935 that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies; and PRX004, a antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis.

Further Reading: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Prothena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prothena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.