Prudential plc (LON:PRU) Receives GBX 1,582.73 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Prudential plc (LON:PRU) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,613.64 ($21.23).

PRU has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Prudential from GBX 1,949 ($25.64) to GBX 1,616 ($21.26) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Citigroup upgraded Prudential to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Prudential in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 1,560 ($20.52) target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Prudential in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Prudential in a report on Monday.

Prudential stock traded up GBX 2.50 ($0.03) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 1,443 ($18.98). 9,476,610 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,740,000. Prudential has a 12-month low of GBX 12.37 ($0.16) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,795 ($23.61). The company has a market capitalization of $37.42 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.68. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,351.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,495.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.74, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04.

In related news, insider Fields Wicker-Miurin purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,381 ($18.17) per share, for a total transaction of £13,810 ($18,166.27). Also, insider James Turner acquired 25,000 shares of Prudential stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,389 ($18.27) per share, for a total transaction of £347,250 ($456,787.69). Insiders have bought 26,015 shares of company stock worth $36,126,698 in the last 90 days.

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of retail financial products and services, and asset management services in Asia, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Africa. The company offers health and protection, as well as other life insurance products, including participating business; mutual funds; and personal lines property and casualty insurance, group insurance, and institutional fund management services.

