PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PTC Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the discovery and development of orally administered, small-molecule drugs for genetic disorders, oncology and infectious disease. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. is based in South Plainfield, United States. “

Get PTC Therapeutics alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 31st. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Citigroup set a $62.00 price target on PTC Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded PTC Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. PTC Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.78.

Shares of PTCT stock opened at $48.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 4.30. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of -26.47 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.57. PTC Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $27.53 and a 1-year high of $50.96.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by ($0.15). PTC Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 74.86% and a negative return on equity of 31.92%. The company had revenue of $71.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.03 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.06) earnings per share. PTC Therapeutics’s revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PTC Therapeutics will post -3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PTC Therapeutics news, CEO Stuart Walter Peltz sold 22,463 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.43, for a total transaction of $1,110,346.09. 7.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 513.3% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 58,401 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after purchasing an additional 48,879 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in PTC Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,809,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,161,775 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,291,000 after buying an additional 39,302 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 54.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 49,459 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after buying an additional 17,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in PTC Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $168,000. Institutional investors own 99.31% of the company’s stock.

PTC Therapeutics Company Profile

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for the treatment of rare disorders. The company offers Translarna (ataluren) and Emflaza (deflazacort) for the treatment of nonsense mutation Duchenne muscular dystrophy in ambulatory patients.

Recommended Story: Overbought

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PTC Therapeutics (PTCT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.