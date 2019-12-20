PureTech Health’s (PRTC) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their buy rating on shares of PureTech Health (LON:PRTC) in a report published on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a GBX 480 ($6.31) target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on PRTC. Peel Hunt upped their target price on shares of PureTech Health from GBX 380 ($5.00) to GBX 460 ($6.05) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of PureTech Health in a report on Monday, December 9th.

PureTech Health stock traded up GBX 10 ($0.13) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 295 ($3.88). 284,165 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,917. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.14, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $827.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -105.36. PureTech Health has a 12-month low of GBX 155.50 ($2.05) and a 12-month high of GBX 307 ($4.04). The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 260.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 256.59.

PureTech Health plc, a clinical-stage biopharma company, focuses on developing medicines for diseases caused by dysfunctions in the nervous, gastrointestinal, and immune systems. The company is developing a microbiome immune system drug-discovery platform and drug candidates for immune-mediated diseases; and products to induce weight loss and enhance glycaemic control through an orally administered capsule.

