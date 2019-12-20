QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) Downgraded by Stephens

Stephens downgraded shares of QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. Stephens currently has $46.00 target price on the bank’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded QCR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. BidaskClub upgraded QCR from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised QCR from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $42.33.

Shares of NASDAQ QCRH traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $43.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,027. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.51. QCR has a one year low of $30.15 and a one year high of $43.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $679.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 0.82.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.04. QCR had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The company had revenue of $60.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.10 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that QCR will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. QCR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.79%.

In other QCR news, CFO Todd A. Gipple sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.40, for a total value of $207,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,836,628.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC raised its stake in QCR by 2,981.0% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 647 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in QCR in the third quarter worth $30,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in QCR in the second quarter worth $43,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in QCR by 562.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,544 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in QCR by 25.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,053 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.77% of the company’s stock.

About QCR

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. Its deposit products include noninterest and interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered time deposits.

