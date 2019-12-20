Qiwi PLC (NASDAQ:QIWI) Receives $22.67 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Qiwi PLC (NASDAQ:QIWI) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.67.

Several research analysts recently commented on QIWI shares. ValuEngine cut Qiwi from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Qiwi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, November 9th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Qiwi in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub raised Qiwi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Qiwi in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QIWI. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Qiwi by 311.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,234 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 11,530 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Qiwi by 448.7% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 395,851 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,688,000 after purchasing an additional 323,714 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Qiwi by 164.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 491,741 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $10,794,000 after purchasing an additional 305,475 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Qiwi by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,707 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 6,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Qiwi by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 89,809 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,971,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. 28.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of QIWI stock opened at $18.46 on Tuesday. Qiwi has a 1-year low of $12.93 and a 1-year high of $25.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 19.23 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Qiwi (NASDAQ:QIWI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The credit services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $5.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.78 billion. Qiwi had a net margin of 13.53% and a return on equity of 23.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $18.99 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Qiwi will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. Qiwi’s payout ratio is 108.33%.

Qiwi Company Profile

Qiwi plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates electronic online payment systems primarily in the Russian Federation, Kazakhstan, Moldova, Belarus, Romania, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. The company offers payment services across online, mobile, and physical channels through a network of approximately 109,000 kiosks and 43,000 terminals that run its proprietary software.

