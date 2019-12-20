Qtum Market Cap Hits $158.14 Million (QTUM)

Qtum (CURRENCY:QTUM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 19th. One Qtum coin can now be bought for about $1.64 or 0.00022849 BTC on exchanges including Coinone, Bit-Z, ABCC and Coinrail. Qtum has a market capitalization of $158.14 million and $287.45 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Qtum has traded down 10.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000042 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000637 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00006115 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000591 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 101,998,416 coins and its circulating supply is 96,248,396 coins. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @QtumOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Qtum is /r/Qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Qtum is qtum.org

Qtum can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Ovis, Bitfinex, ABCC, Exrates, LiteBit.eu, HitBTC, Bithumb, Coindeal, Huobi, Bleutrade, ZB.COM, Allcoin, Crex24, Liqui, Poloniex, Coinrail, BigONE, Gate.io, Coinone, CoinEgg, EXX, Bit-Z, CoinEx, BitForex, Bibox, Coinnest, DigiFinex, OTCBTC, DragonEX, LBank, GOPAX, Cobinhood, Liquid, Livecoin, CoinExchange, Kucoin, Upbit, Bitbns, Coinsuper, HBUS, Iquant, BCEX, Binance, OKEx and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qtum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Qtum using one of the exchanges listed above.

