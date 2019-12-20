Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD) PT Lowered to $5.00

Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Buckingham Research from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Buckingham Research’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 16.55% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on QUAD. TheStreet lowered shares of Quad/Graphics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quad/Graphics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Get Quad/Graphics alerts:

Shares of Quad/Graphics stock opened at $4.29 on Friday. Quad/Graphics has a one year low of $3.63 and a one year high of $16.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $230.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.95, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $943.60 million during the quarter. Quad/Graphics had a negative net margin of 4.47% and a positive return on equity of 5.35%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Quad/Graphics will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

In other Quad/Graphics news, COO Thomas J. Frankowski bought 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.30 per share, for a total transaction of $47,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kelly A. Vanderboom bought 18,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.22 per share, for a total transaction of $77,171.14. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 94,823 shares in the company, valued at $400,153.06. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 45,350 shares of company stock worth $195,560 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Quad/Graphics by 157.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,613,631 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,925,000 after purchasing an additional 987,386 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Quad/Graphics during the 3rd quarter worth $2,000,000. Glazer Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Quad/Graphics by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 495,892 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,923,000 after buying an additional 131,609 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Quad/Graphics by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,273,661 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,075,000 after buying an additional 117,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Quad/Graphics by 2.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,089,807 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,351,000 after buying an additional 98,243 shares during the period. 53.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Quad/Graphics Company Profile

Quad/Graphics, Inc provides marketing solutions worldwide. The company operates through United States Print and Related Services, and International segments. It offers printing services, such as retail inserts, publications, catalogs, special interest publications, journals, direct mail, books, directories, in-store marketing and promotion, packaging, newspapers, custom print products, and other commercial and specialty printed products; and paper procurement services.

Recommended Story: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Quad/Graphics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quad/Graphics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.