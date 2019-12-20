Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) Lowered to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on QDEL. Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and issued a $75.00 price target (up from $70.00) on shares of Quidel in a research note on Sunday, November 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Quidel from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Quidel from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, December 14th. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded Quidel from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $74.00.

Get Quidel alerts:

NASDAQ:QDEL opened at $73.18 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.95 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.04. Quidel has a twelve month low of $44.27 and a twelve month high of $73.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.06. Quidel had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 22.48%. The business had revenue of $126.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Quidel will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Quidel news, CFO Randall J. Steward sold 29,328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.60, for a total value of $1,835,932.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 48,787 shares in the company, valued at $3,054,066.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Edward Keith Russell sold 15,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.73, for a total transaction of $1,097,893.02. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,737,494.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,953 shares of company stock valued at $4,890,740 in the last three months. Insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pitcairn Co. raised its position in shares of Quidel by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 7,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Quidel by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 54,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,259,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Quidel by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Quidel by 190.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association increased its holdings in shares of Quidel by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 8,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. 89.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quidel Company Profile

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology. The company offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus, a point-of-care products for the detection of infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

Featured Story: Profit Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Quidel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quidel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.