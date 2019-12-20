Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued an underweight rating and a $8.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quotient Technology from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Quotient Technology from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Dougherty & Co raised Quotient Technology from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, First Analysis raised Quotient Technology from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $12.23.

QUOT stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.24. 15,209 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 612,343. The firm has a market capitalization of $875.65 million, a PE ratio of -42.69 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.49. Quotient Technology has a 52 week low of $6.92 and a 52 week high of $11.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.15.

Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01. Quotient Technology had a negative return on equity of 8.79% and a negative net margin of 7.53%. The firm had revenue of $114.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.73 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Quotient Technology will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jason Young sold 7,500 shares of Quotient Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.90, for a total transaction of $81,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 162,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,770,999.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Andrew J. Gessow acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.50 per share, with a total value of $52,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 16,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $174,499.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in Quotient Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Quotient Technology in the second quarter worth $71,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in Quotient Technology by 16.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,704 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Quotient Technology in the first quarter worth $95,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quotient Technology during the second quarter worth $123,000. 69.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Quotient Technology

Quotient Technology Inc, a digital marketing company, provides technology and services that offers integrated digital promotions and media programs for consumer packaged goods (CPGs) brands and retailers. The company offers programs across its network, including its flagship consumer brand Coupons.com and retail partners' properties.

