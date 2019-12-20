Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) Stock Price Down 11.3% on Insider Selling

Quotient Technology Inc (NYSE:QUOT)’s stock price dropped 11.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $9.51 and last traded at $9.91, approximately 1,159,672 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 89% from the average daily volume of 612,343 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.17.

Specifically, insider Jason Young sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.90, for a total value of $81,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 162,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,770,999.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew J. Gessow bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.50 per share, for a total transaction of $52,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $174,499.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on QUOT. Dougherty & Co raised shares of Quotient Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quotient Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine raised shares of Quotient Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Quotient Technology in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Finally, First Analysis raised shares of Quotient Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.23.

The stock has a market cap of $978.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.29 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.15.

Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $114.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.73 million. Quotient Technology had a negative return on equity of 8.79% and a negative net margin of 7.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Quotient Technology Inc will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in Quotient Technology during the second quarter worth $49,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Quotient Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Quotient Technology by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,704 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Quotient Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quotient Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $123,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

Quotient Technology Company Profile (NYSE:QUOT)

Quotient Technology Inc, a digital marketing company, provides technology and services that offers integrated digital promotions and media programs for consumer packaged goods (CPGs) brands and retailers. The company offers programs across its network, including its flagship consumer brand Coupons.com and retail partners' properties.

