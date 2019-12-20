Qwertycoin Price Reaches $0.0000 on Exchanges (QWC)

Qwertycoin (CURRENCY:QWC) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 20th. Qwertycoin has a total market cap of $1.07 million and $728.00 worth of Qwertycoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Qwertycoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including Crex24 and BiteBTC. During the last seven days, Qwertycoin has traded down 13.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000049 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000012 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Qwertycoin Profile

QWC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 4th, 2018. Qwertycoin's total supply is 106,123,770,169 coins. The Reddit community for Qwertycoin is /r/QWERTYCOIN and the currency's Github account can be viewed here. Qwertycoin's official website is qwertycoin.org. Qwertycoin's official Twitter account is

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Qwertycoin Coin Trading

Qwertycoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and BiteBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qwertycoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qwertycoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Qwertycoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

