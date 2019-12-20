RadNet Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.16 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that RadNet Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) will post $0.16 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for RadNet’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.19 and the lowest is $0.12. RadNet posted earnings of $0.59 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 72.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 12th.

On average, analysts expect that RadNet will report full-year earnings of $0.21 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.55 to $0.57. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover RadNet.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The medical research company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $292.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.39 million. RadNet had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 16.52%. RadNet’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have commented on RDNT. BidaskClub lowered RadNet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered RadNet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 16th. ValuEngine cut shares of RadNet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Sidoti upped their price objective on RadNet from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.50.

RDNT stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $18.98. The stock had a trading volume of 401,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,934. The firm has a market cap of $958.15 million, a PE ratio of 28.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.22. RadNet has a 12-month low of $9.97 and a 12-month high of $20.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.01, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

In related news, insider Norman R. Hames sold 10,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.92, for a total transaction of $195,386.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 532,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,078,513.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John V. Crues sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total transaction of $360,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 414,097 shares in the company, valued at $7,457,886.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,327 shares of company stock worth $911,187 over the last quarter. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of RadNet by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 528,414 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,885 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in RadNet by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,390 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in RadNet in the second quarter valued at about $1,003,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of RadNet by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 284,145 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,918,000 after buying an additional 8,217 shares during the period. Finally, White Pine Capital LLC increased its stake in RadNet by 49.4% in the second quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 74,265 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 24,550 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.75% of the company’s stock.

About RadNet

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

