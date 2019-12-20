Ramelius Resources (ASX:RMS) Trading Up 6.3%

Ramelius Resources (ASX:RMS) was up 6.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as A$1.02 ($0.72) and last traded at A$1.02 ($0.72), approximately 3,220,540 shares traded hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.96 ($0.68).

The company has a market cap of $671.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of A$1.07.

Ramelius Resources Company Profile (ASX:RMS)

Ramelius Resources Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mine development and operation, and production and sale of gold in Australia. The company holds interest in the Edna May gold deposit located within the Westonia Greenstone Belt, Western Australia; Mt Magnet gold project located within the north-south striking Meekatharra-Mt Magnet greenstone belt of the Western Australian Murchison province; and the Vivien gold deposit located to the west of the town of Leinster in Western Australia.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Receive News & Ratings for Ramelius Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ramelius Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.