Randolph Bancorp (NASDAQ:RNDB) Upgraded to Hold by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Randolph Bancorp (NASDAQ:RNDB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

NASDAQ RNDB opened at $16.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.18. Randolph Bancorp has a 1 year low of $13.16 and a 1 year high of $18.34. The company has a market cap of $91.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.74 and a beta of 0.41.

Randolph Bancorp (NASDAQ:RNDB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.05). Randolph Bancorp had a return on equity of 1.25% and a net margin of 5.16%. The firm had revenue of $10.88 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Randolph Bancorp stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Randolph Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:RNDB) by 11.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,316 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.72% of Randolph Bancorp worth $630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.17% of the company’s stock.

Randolph Bancorp Company Profile

Randolph Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Envision Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, and small to mid-size businesses in Massachusetts, Rhode Island, and southern New Hampshire. The company accepts checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificate of deposits and IRAs.

