Randolph Bancorp (NASDAQ:RNDB) Upgraded to Hold by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Randolph Bancorp (NASDAQ:RNDB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.
NASDAQ RNDB opened at $16.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.18. Randolph Bancorp has a 1 year low of $13.16 and a 1 year high of $18.34. The company has a market cap of $91.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.74 and a beta of 0.41.
Randolph Bancorp (NASDAQ:RNDB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.05). Randolph Bancorp had a return on equity of 1.25% and a net margin of 5.16%. The firm had revenue of $10.88 million during the quarter.
Randolph Bancorp Company Profile
Randolph Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Envision Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, and small to mid-size businesses in Massachusetts, Rhode Island, and southern New Hampshire. The company accepts checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificate of deposits and IRAs.
