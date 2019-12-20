RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) Given $33.00 Average Target Price by Analysts

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) has been given an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the three analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Analysts have set a twelve-month consensus price objective of $33.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned RAPT Therapeutics an industry rank of 58 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several equities analysts have commented on RAPT shares. UBS Group upped their price target on RAPT Therapeutics from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on RAPT Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:RAPT traded up $2.83 on Friday, hitting $27.83. 6,769 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,482. RAPT Therapeutics has a one year low of $11.85 and a one year high of $42.00.

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The company reported ($12.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($6.15) by ($6.26).

In related news, major shareholder Group Ii Lp Column acquired 625,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.49 per share, for a total transaction of $9,056,250.00. Also, CEO Brian Russell Wong bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.49 per share, for a total transaction of $362,250.00. Insiders have acquired a total of 651,600 shares of company stock valued at $9,441,684 in the last quarter.

RAPT Therapeutics Company Profile

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients with unmet needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases. The company develops small molecules that are designed to modulate the critical immune responses underlying these diseases.

